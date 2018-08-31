Pieces of old Waterloo Region jail being restored

KITCHENER — They helped contain Waterloo Region's inmates for more than 125 years, before they vanished into the muck of a farmer's creek in Wilmot Township.
Next month, they're finally coming home again.
Heritage advocates are celebrating the recovery of four wrought-iron panels that were part of the original Waterloo County Gaol built in 1852.
The seven-foot tall, three-foot-wide barred panels, believed to be former pieces of cell or prison walls, disappeared after the jailhouse was closed in 1978.
"I don't want to get sentimental, but it's like they're coming home," said Jean Haalboom, chair of the Friends of the Governor's House and Gaol, which has been working to preserve the history of the old jail site.
After the jail was torn down, the panels wound up at a metal scrapyard, before they were eventually bought by a farmer outside Baden. He intended to use them to build a livestock bridge over a creek on his property.
That bridge project was never completed, and the iron jail panels were left to sink in the creek mud for several decades.
Years later, Haalboom was told about the panels by the farm owners, who had approached her at a public event. She jumped at the chance to get them back to the historic site.
But removing them out from their watery hiding place was no easy task.
"They were buried in the mud. We had to fish around with our hands to find them, and then it was a matter of using cables and a truck to slowly haul them out," said Jim Wallace, the Goderich-based blacksmith who restored the doors.
"They were covered with slime and weeds and clumps of mud ... My friend fell into the muck up to his neck trying to get them out. It was a bit more exciting than we had expected."
Wallace, who also did the ironwork for the walled garden at the jail site, has spent the past year and a half restoring the panels. They were in remarkably good condition despite their exposure to the elements, he said.
"After they were cleaned up, they were pretty intact. Another 150 years later, I'm sure you could still be using them," the blacksmith said.
Wallace is using the panels to create a new public art installation that will be placed in the garden next to the governor's house, beside the Kitchener Public Library.
That project, described as a "four season garden" with steel magnolias, a rose bush, apple and bare walnut tree, will be unveiled in time for Doors Open Waterloo Region on Sept. 14-15.
"You see and feel and hear that history when you're working with the iron. It's wonderful to preserve that," Wallace said.
"We're preserving this country's history with this piece. It gives you shivers to think somebody was doing this work in the 1800s, and it lives on."
Haalboom, meanwhile, is glad more original pieces of the jail will be shared with the public to help tell the history of the jailhouse.
"This gives meaning to that site. It enhances the story of the place," she said. "It's an amazing story. It's just remarkable."
gmercer@therecord.com
Twitter: @MercerRecord
Twitter: @MercerRecord
KITCHENER — They helped contain Waterloo Region's inmates for more than 125 years, before they vanished into the muck of a farmer's creek in Wilmot Township.
Next month, they're finally coming home again.
Heritage advocates are celebrating the recovery of four wrought-iron panels that were part of the original Waterloo County Gaol built in 1852.
The seven-foot tall, three-foot-wide barred panels, believed to be former pieces of cell or prison walls, disappeared after the jailhouse was closed in 1978.
"I don't want to get sentimental, but it's like they're coming home," said Jean Haalboom, chair of the Friends of the Governor's House and Gaol, which has been working to preserve the history of the old jail site.
After the jail was torn down, the panels wound up at a metal scrapyard, before they were eventually bought by a farmer outside Baden. He intended to use them to build a livestock bridge over a creek on his property.
That bridge project was never completed, and the iron jail panels were left to sink in the creek mud for several decades.
Years later, Haalboom was told about the panels by the farm owners, who had approached her at a public event. She jumped at the chance to get them back to the historic site.
But removing them out from their watery hiding place was no easy task.
"They were buried in the mud. We had to fish around with our hands to find them, and then it was a matter of using cables and a truck to slowly haul them out," said Jim Wallace, the Goderich-based blacksmith who restored the doors.
"They were covered with slime and weeds and clumps of mud ... My friend fell into the muck up to his neck trying to get them out. It was a bit more exciting than we had expected."
Wallace, who also did the ironwork for the walled garden at the jail site, has spent the past year and a half restoring the panels. They were in remarkably good condition despite their exposure to the elements, he said.
"After they were cleaned up, they were pretty intact. Another 150 years later, I'm sure you could still be using them," the blacksmith said.
Wallace is using the panels to create a new public art installation that will be placed in the garden next to the governor's house, beside the Kitchener Public Library.
That project, described as a "four season garden" with steel magnolias, a rose bush, apple and bare walnut tree, will be unveiled in time for Doors Open Waterloo Region on Sept. 14-15.
"You see and feel and hear that history when you're working with the iron. It's wonderful to preserve that," Wallace said.
"We're preserving this country's history with this piece. It gives you shivers to think somebody was doing this work in the 1800s, and it lives on."
Haalboom, meanwhile, is glad more original pieces of the jail will be shared with the public to help tell the history of the jailhouse.
"This gives meaning to that site. It enhances the story of the place," she said. "It's an amazing story. It's just remarkable."
gmercer@therecord.com
Twitter: @MercerRecord
Twitter: @MercerRecord
KITCHENER — They helped contain Waterloo Region's inmates for more than 125 years, before they vanished into the muck of a farmer's creek in Wilmot Township.
Next month, they're finally coming home again.
Heritage advocates are celebrating the recovery of four wrought-iron panels that were part of the original Waterloo County Gaol built in 1852.
The seven-foot tall, three-foot-wide barred panels, believed to be former pieces of cell or prison walls, disappeared after the jailhouse was closed in 1978.
"I don't want to get sentimental, but it's like they're coming home," said Jean Haalboom, chair of the Friends of the Governor's House and Gaol, which has been working to preserve the history of the old jail site.
After the jail was torn down, the panels wound up at a metal scrapyard, before they were eventually bought by a farmer outside Baden. He intended to use them to build a livestock bridge over a creek on his property.
That bridge project was never completed, and the iron jail panels were left to sink in the creek mud for several decades.
Years later, Haalboom was told about the panels by the farm owners, who had approached her at a public event. She jumped at the chance to get them back to the historic site.
But removing them out from their watery hiding place was no easy task.
"They were buried in the mud. We had to fish around with our hands to find them, and then it was a matter of using cables and a truck to slowly haul them out," said Jim Wallace, the Goderich-based blacksmith who restored the doors.
"They were covered with slime and weeds and clumps of mud ... My friend fell into the muck up to his neck trying to get them out. It was a bit more exciting than we had expected."
Wallace, who also did the ironwork for the walled garden at the jail site, has spent the past year and a half restoring the panels. They were in remarkably good condition despite their exposure to the elements, he said.
"After they were cleaned up, they were pretty intact. Another 150 years later, I'm sure you could still be using them," the blacksmith said.
Wallace is using the panels to create a new public art installation that will be placed in the garden next to the governor's house, beside the Kitchener Public Library.
That project, described as a "four season garden" with steel magnolias, a rose bush, apple and bare walnut tree, will be unveiled in time for Doors Open Waterloo Region on Sept. 14-15.
"You see and feel and hear that history when you're working with the iron. It's wonderful to preserve that," Wallace said.
"We're preserving this country's history with this piece. It gives you shivers to think somebody was doing this work in the 1800s, and it lives on."
Haalboom, meanwhile, is glad more original pieces of the jail will be shared with the public to help tell the history of the jailhouse.
"This gives meaning to that site. It enhances the story of the place," she said. "It's an amazing story. It's just remarkable."
gmercer@therecord.com
Twitter: @MercerRecord
Twitter: @MercerRecord