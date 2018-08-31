Judge to rule quickly on Toronto challenge of council-cutting bill

TORONTO — A judge hearing Toronto's legal challenge of the province's decision to cut the size of the city's council says he plans to rule on the case by the second week of September.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba says he will attempt to move quickly because of the looming municipal election on Oct. 22.

Belobaba made the comments today as a hearing on the City of Toronto's legal challenge to Ontario's council-cutting plan began.

Earlier this month the province passed Bill 5 — the Better Local Government Act — which cuts council from 47 to 25 seats.