Man arrested for stabbing on Chandler Dr. in Kitchener

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened Thursday night on Chandler Dr. in Kitchener.
A male remains in the hospital as of Friday morning, with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or 1-800-222-8477.
