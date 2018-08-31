Increasing property values, low vacancy rates create housing woes in Waterloo Region

Increasing property values, as well as low vacancy rates, are causing a dramatic shift in the cost — and availability — of homes in Waterloo Region.

When it comes to affordable rental housing, multiple factors are affecting the market. Ever-increasing property values are a main driver in multiple ways, according to Deb Schlichter, the Region of Waterloo’s director of housing. Aside from the rent increases that come with higher property values, Schlichter said, the barriers to the housing market have created more demand for rentals.

“What we used to see is turnover in the rental market,” said Schlichter. “But now, with the barriers to home ownership, we’re seeing more people renting.”

That increase in demand has led to lower vacancy rates across the region, making the availability and affordability of those units unreachable for people with low or fixed incomes.

While it is believed that the private market will eventually catch on to the demand, Schlichter said there are legislative moves that can be made to increase the inventory, such as the waiving of development fees. Schlichter said the region is also waiting on direction from the newly elected provincial government about what options it will propose to increase affordability of housing.

The region also recently announced a project where homeowners can get up to a $25,000 forgivable loan if they create a secondary suite in their home and rent it at below market rent.

“Creating these can be expensive, and the property owners need to see some sort of return on it,” said Schlichter.

While rentals are becoming difficult for low wage earners, it’s near-impossible for those collecting social assistance, whether it’s welfare or disability support.

For example, the average cost of a bachelor apartment in the region is $802, which falls well below the shelter portion of Ontario Works ($384) as well as ODSP ($489). Those benefits have not increased substantially in the past three years.