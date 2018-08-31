What's Going on Here: 52 and 56 Weber St. W, 107 Young St.

City staff don’t agree with the conclusions of a heritage impact assessment for the proposed demolition of three 19th-century homes at the southeast corner of Young Street and Weber Street West in downtown Kitchener.

MHBC planning consultant Dan Currie provided an overview at a recent Heritage Kitchener Committee meeting on behalf of the applicant who’s looking to replace the homes with a six-storey, 42-unit, multi-residential development.

Currie said demolition could be supported, provided the new building complies with applicable heritage policies. A second HIA would assess the impact of new construction.

However, the three buildings in question fall within the Civic Centre Neighbourhood Heritage Conservation District.

The building at 56 Weber St. W. is the former home of John Motz who served as a mayor, councillor and sheriff of the former Town of Berlin before the name changed to Kitchener. According to the HIA, it’s the only property that has “significant historical” value.

The building at 52 Weber St. W., currently occupied by a massage parlour, was built before 1879.

The home at 107 Young St., according to local heritage advocates, is most significant for its architectural features.

The buildings are cultural heritage resources designated under Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act and meet the criteria for individual designation, according to city staff.

Michelle Drake, the city’s senior heritage and policy planner, said the district plan specifically references the rationale for the district boundary, including the majority of Weber Street, which has a high proportion of the oldest, most unique and significant buildings in the neighbourhood.

Excluded areas do not serve as a gateway to the residential neighbourhood in the same manner that the streets intersecting with Victoria and Weber Streets do, Drake is noted as saying in the meeting minutes.