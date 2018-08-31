New school in Kitchener races to open (mostly) in time

KITCHENER — A race against time has families buzzing in a fast-growing suburb.
Workers are still finishing off Janet Metcalfe Public School, days before it opens Tuesday in southwest Kitchener.
It's not uncommon for an elementary school to open before it is fully completed. But this seems to be the next level of late.
Classrooms are ready. But the schoolyard was a noisy construction site Thursday with paving crews, Skyjacks, portable toilets, delivery trucks, excavators, construction bins, hard hats and safety fencing.
Nervous families are tracking daily progress on the school's website.
"We walk by there almost every night and every time we're like 'I don't think it's going to be ready, I don't think it's going to be ready,'" said Heather Hewitt, whose daughter Vienna, 5, will attend kindergarten there.
Fear not, the school board says.
"On the first day of school (students) will walk into a high-quality building that is as safe as any of our other buildings," board treasurer Matt Gerard said.
"We're really excited to meet our children and our community and make it the best day ever," principal Janet Hale said.
Large sections are unfinished and will be off-limits when schoolchildren arrive. This includes the gymnasium, library, music room and staircase in the main foyer.
Gym classes will have to go outside, possibly into October. Teachers are brainstorming how to keep students active, rain or shine.
Construction will be completed by this fall "in a way that makes sure that our students continue to be safe while they learn," Gerard said.
Teachers got into the school Wednesday to check out classrooms. They had to wear hard hats.
Furniture was still arriving Friday. Workers have been installing whiteboards and bulletin boards, painting door frames and installing kindergarten cubbies.
Hale took the first ride in the elevator Wednesday.
The $16-million school at 335 Seabrook Dr. has room for 635 students. It will be almost full upon opening, missing only its Grade 8 classes.
Construction began last year but winter weather caused delays. By June, it was a month behind schedule. Some lost ground was made up over the summer.
The school is named after Canada's first public school kindergarten teacher. Janet Metcalfe began teaching kindergarten in Berlin (now Kitchener) in 1882 and later became a school principal.
Hewitt lives close enough for her house to vibrate because of the school construction. She's keen to stand on her porch to see her daughter Vienna walk onto school property.
"I'm excited because it's right down the street," she said.
Vienna has her own reasons to be excited. She likes to learn. And "I get to make new friends."
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
