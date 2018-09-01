No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 7 will grow to approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 7 will grow to approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 7 will grow to approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
By The Canadian Press