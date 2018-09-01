Man's body pulled from Thunder Bay river

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a man's body was pulled from a river in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Thunder Bay police say they received a call from a bystander who located the body in the water at about 8:20 a.m.

Police say the body was found in the Kaministiquia River, which connects to Lake Superior.

They say Thunder Bay Fire Rescue conducted a water recovery of the deceased man.