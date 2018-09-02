Toronto police ID man fatally shot

Toronto police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city's east end that also sent another man to hospital.
Police say Rudolph Augustus Tyrell, 30, of Toronto died in hospital following the shooting early Sunday morning.
They say the second man was still in hospital and listed in serious condition as of Sunday afternoon.
Police say they are searching for a male suspect who was wearing a black hooded jacket, black shirt, baseball cap and black pants.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to police.
By The Canadian Press
