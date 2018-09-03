Kindergarten love flourishes, 50 years later

The old p-is-for-pig phonetics chart reappeared on the wall. The dull green classroom carpet, long ago removed, unfurled beneath them.

But time's wrinkled veil is heavy, even in the chalk-dust daze of a sentimental Ralph Phillips daydream.

"She used to have red hair — very red hair," Wendy said of Mrs. Schlegel. "When I walked in this morning, I was expecting red hair."

But it was here, in red-haired Mrs. Schlegel's kindergarten room, two young lives first intertwined at circle time.

"That's my first memory of him," said Wendy, who lived on Blackfriars Place while John's family was over on Charlotte Crescent.

"At story time, we'd sit together."

And kindergarten love struck hard and true for a boy and a girl born just 10 days apart in March.

Love clobbered them somewhere between the arts corner that led Wendy into a career as an advertising industry illustrator and the bins of building blocks that so engrossed young John, now chief managing officer at Waterloo Region's Catholic school board. Yes, kindergarten love can be real.

"I want to know that boy. I want to marry that boy. I love that boy," Wendy recalled thinking to her kindergarten self. "I knew it."

Mrs. Schlegel, then in her second kindergarten year of a 34-year teaching career, knew it instantly too.

She spoke to both sets of parents. She told them something innocent and heartwarming was brewing between John and Wendy.

"They certainly were smitten," Schlegel said. "It was cute."

But kindergarten glances were just the beginning of a lurching courtship that led them to be married a hopscotch-skip across the parking lot at St. Anthony Daniel Church, exactly 18 years after meeting in kindergarten.

They got hitched on Sept. 5, 1986.

That happens a lot right? People often meet their soulmate at the finger painting easel and get married a few decades later, don't they?

"Are you kidding?" Schlegel said.

No, it doesn't happen much. Schlegel has taught thousands. John and Wendy are the only pair of wedded students from her 24 years of kindergarten.

"It was like drawing a Royal Flush in poker or a hole in one in golf," John said of meeting his true love in Mrs. Schlegel's class.

"We got lucky."

Very lucky. Wendy's family only relocated to Kitchener from St. John's N.L., after her father came to town for an uncle's funeral. Her dad thought Kitchener was a pretty nice place to move to. Her mom, future Catholic school board chair Dorothy Angel, agreed to give it a try for a year.

The Angel family arrived when Wendy was two and never looked back.

So John and Wendy met and, a half-century later, live a bike ride away from their old grade school.

"It's like that whole thing people talk about with the Butterfly Effect," Wendy said. "Two people at the right time and right place. You wonder what would have happened if my parents had stayed in Newfoundland."

That doesn't mean it was all luck. Even kindergarten love is hard work.

Their relationship was a long-distance one in the boys and girls classroom lineups, which ran tallest to smallest. John would be up at the front beside Colleen LaFlamme, sister of television personality Lisa LaFlamme. Wendy would be at the short kids end of the girls line.

All through Grade 1, John slid pink candies into Wendy's desk. Every single day. Pink candies, lifted from his mom's candy jar.

In Grade 2, they walked around the schoolyard holding hands. John even proposed to Wendy behind a portable at recess. She turned him down. His last name didn't sound phonetically agreeable to her ear. She didn't want to be a "Misses Shewchuk." Eventually, when they did marry, she kept her own last name.

Their only date in high school — she asked him — was a one-off dud.

"She wanted to dance," John recalled. "I wanted to sit and talk about hockey games and the Boston Bruins. It was a disaster."

A few years later, they crossed polka paths at Oktoberfest. John asked her to a movie. A week later, they saw Tom Cruise in "All the Right Moves" and went out for a pitcher of beer at a Maryhill watering hole. Wendy started with just a sip. John finished the rest.

They went on another date the next weekend.

Three years later, their married lives began as John was finishing school at St. Jerome's University at the University of Waterloo.

The wedding? Well, they forgot to invite Schlegel, their first chaperone.

"What the heck were we thinking?" John said. "There were people at my wedding I had never even met before."

But that's an old regret. Perhaps if they one day renew their vows with a ceremony, they can invite Schlegel then.

To spend a few minutes with her again in the old classroom as their 32nd anniversary approached, was a time travel trip to be treasured.

A dozen years ago, such a wondrous moment was in grave jeopardy.

Wendy, already diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, had leukemia. She spent four months at the cancer centre in Kitchener with John by her side. She endured three rounds of "red devil" chemotherapy and survived.

"Her work isn't done," Schlegel proclaimed, echoing the church nuns. "That's what the sisters would say."

Wendy is healthy now. And the chemo caused her multiple sclerosis — which had tormented her for years, temporarily taking the use of her left arm and the sight in one eye — to go into remission.

"It was a year of hard times. And this guy stood by me every, single step of the way and was my rock," Wendy said of John.

"I almost didn't make it."

But she's still around to teach illustration and design at Conestoga College. Wendy also got to see their daughter Meaghan, 24, graduate from the University of Guelph. Meaghan got a history degree, just like her dad, and is studying to become a veterinary technician.

Seems like yesterday, Meaghan was having nightmares the week before her own kindergarten began and her mom had to soothe her with the tale of the wonderful boy Wendy met the first day at school.

Kindergarten love can be story-time enchanting.

"Sad days, happy days, joyful days," Schlegel said. "It's a perfect book."

jhicks@therecord.com

