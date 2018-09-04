Thousands of students back in Waterloo

Tens of thousands of students are back to their temporary home in Waterloo.
With Labour Day weekend being the big move-in time for students from afar, an estimated 11,600 new students will grace the campuses of the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University this fall.
An estimated 4,000 new undergrads will attend Laurier this fall, while more than 7,000 will be just down the road at the University of Waterloo.
While the influx of students may mean more traffic on both the roads and sidewalks around the universities, it also represents a significant financial boon for local businesses.
Uptown Waterloo business owner Devon McKenzie said that during the first week of classes, he expects to serve about 10,000 people through his businesses, Night School, Stark & Perri, and Becky’s Apartment.
During the summer, he said, those numbers tapered off around 5,000 to 6,000.
“It’s not just an upswing that I see for the bar industries and restaurant industries, it’s the restaurants, the coffee shops,” said McKenzie.
“It’s just more volume of foot traffic that we see all around.”
While there is certainly a surge in business when school is back in session, McKenzie says he’s seen the effects of having the two major post-secondary institutions in Waterloo.
“We’re seeing people stay well after they’re done,” he said.
For uptown businesses, which went through a major hardship in the summers of 2016 and 2017, with King Street shut down for the majority of both years, the added business will be a blessing, said McKenzie.
“This is going to be the first September in a while where all of King Street is open,” he said, adding that now that there is lighting, it is more comfortable. “We’re excited that now everyone is going to see what we have to offer in uptown.”
While the student body has an obvious impact on the hospitality industry, the presence of both schools has a major impact on the local economy.
Justin McFadden, executive director of economic development for the City of Waterloo, said it runs much deeper than surface-level impacts.
In the case of Conestoga College’s upgraded campus on University Avenue, which is expected to host around 2,000 students, it could equalize what was thought to be an issue of student housing oversupply in Waterloo.
“Conestoga College, with the new campus ... is bringing in a lot of international students,” said McFadden, adding that international students, unlike the majority of Conestoga students, require local rentals.
Scotiabank Factory U, a banking research hub located on Columbia Street, opened this summer with the specific goal of attracting University of Waterloo talent. The hub will create solutions to mobile banking applications.
“The other thing that’s impactful is just the fact that it represents a talent pool for the co-op programs as well for local businesses,” said McFadden. “A lot of companies pay a lot of money to buy these people out of their co-op jobs.”
