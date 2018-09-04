5 things to know about Kitchener's growth

The Kitchener growth management strategy provides a long-term framework for planning where and how future residential and employment growth should occur in Kitchener. Highlights of the Kitchener Growth Management Strategy 2018 Monitoring Report include the following points:

• The number of new dwelling units created in 2017 (1,434) decreased from 2016; however, it was consistent with the 10 and 20-year average amount. This was anticipated as 2016 was the second highest year for new units created through building permits in the last 20 years. The majority of new units created in 2017 were multiple dwellings, which comprised 64 per cent of new units

• The estimated density of the Urban Growth Centre (UGC) increased from 187 residents and jobs per hectare (2017) to 189 residents and jobs per hectare (2018). Kitchener continues to be well on its way to achieving the official plan target of 225 residents and jobs per hectare by 2031

• The intensification level over the past year (new residential construction that occurs within the Built-up Area) is 37 per cent. This remains unchanged from the previous year. Over the next several years, it is expected that the intensification level will remain steady or decrease, as lands within Kitchener’s designated greenfield area build out. The city’s five-year average intensification level is 44 per cent, which is within reach of the region’s target of 45 per cent.