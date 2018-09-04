Kitchener's Forest Heights library to close temporarily

News 03:34 PM Kitchener Post

The Forest Heights Community Library, located at 251 Fischer-Hallman Road, will be temporarily closed from Monday, Sept. 24 to Monday, Oct. 8 for interior renovations.

During this closure, customers can continue to return borrowed materials and pick up holds at the Forest Heights Library location. All other Kitchener Public Library locations will remain open as usual (kpl.org/hours).

Central Library

85 Queen Street North

Country Hills Community Library

1500 Block Line Road

Grand River Stanley Park Community Library

175 Indian Road

Pioneer Park Community Library

150 Pioneer Drive


