Kitchener's Forest Heights library to close temporarily

The Forest Heights Community Library, located at 251 Fischer-Hallman Road, will be temporarily closed from Monday, Sept. 24 to Monday, Oct. 8 for interior renovations.
During this closure, customers can continue to return borrowed materials and pick up holds at the Forest Heights Library location. All other Kitchener Public Library locations will remain open as usual (kpl.org/hours).
Central Library
85 Queen Street North
Country Hills Community Library
1500 Block Line Road
Grand River Stanley Park Community Library
175 Indian Road
Pioneer Park Community Library
150 Pioneer Drive
The Forest Heights Community Library, located at 251 Fischer-Hallman Road, will be temporarily closed from Monday, Sept. 24 to Monday, Oct. 8 for interior renovations.
During this closure, customers can continue to return borrowed materials and pick up holds at the Forest Heights Library location. All other Kitchener Public Library locations will remain open as usual (kpl.org/hours).
Central Library
85 Queen Street North
Country Hills Community Library
1500 Block Line Road
Grand River Stanley Park Community Library
175 Indian Road
Pioneer Park Community Library
150 Pioneer Drive
The Forest Heights Community Library, located at 251 Fischer-Hallman Road, will be temporarily closed from Monday, Sept. 24 to Monday, Oct. 8 for interior renovations.
During this closure, customers can continue to return borrowed materials and pick up holds at the Forest Heights Library location. All other Kitchener Public Library locations will remain open as usual (kpl.org/hours).
Central Library
85 Queen Street North
Country Hills Community Library
1500 Block Line Road
Grand River Stanley Park Community Library
175 Indian Road
Pioneer Park Community Library
150 Pioneer Drive