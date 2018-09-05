Kitchener-based architecture firm embracing the future

"Our work is not doing 8,000-square-foot mansions out in the countryside," says Robertson, a familiar face in the architectural community thanks to his prior work with practices including Robertson Simmons and RHL Architects. "We're doing urban rejuvenation, rehabilitation, adaptive reuse, tear down/rebuild."

The projects are generally in the 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot range.

"They're comfortably sat on their properties, they're not towering over their neighbours," he says. "They're custom and they're very personalized to their owners."

The final product is a collaboration between a client's vision and requirements, and the architect's esthetic and sensibilities, Robertson says.

A Neo home is somewhat familiar yet distinctive, he says. It stands out, without being overbearing. "I'd liken it to a brand versus a style. A style is repeated. A brand is about a vision and a belief and a philosophy."

The prefix "neo" is used to describe something as new, or revived. But Robertson says its use in the practice's name comes from a study of consumers that concluded there are two types of people: traditionalists, who value price over everything else, and neos, who value such attributes as quality, uniqueness and design over price.

"Those are our customers, that's who we want," he says. "We want people that value the reason why we do what we do."

In speaking with Robertson — a professional registered architect for 25 years who cites the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier as a key inspiration — it's clear that "the why" is of utmost importance to him, and to the firm.

"There's a profound sense that we affect people's lives by what we make, and I wake up every day and get excited about the idea of creating because I know that I'm affecting people's lives in a positive way," he says. "There's a meaningful contribution that we do."

