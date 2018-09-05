Sir John A. Macdonald grad Advait Maybhate earns nearly $100K in scholarships

To say Advait Maybhate is an up and coming computer science prodigy would be an understatement.
In fact, he borders on genius.
The 17-year-old, who is attending the University of Waterloo this fall for computer science, made off with nearly $100,000 in scholarships for his studies, leading from work that he did while in high school.
One of those scholarships was a $10,000 chunk of change from Meridian, called the Sean Jackson Scholarship.
While in high school at SJAM, Maybhate took a lead in computer sciences, organizing JAMHacks and JAMHacks II in April 2017 and May 2018, respectively. The events attracted students from across Ontario in hacking challenges.
“The scale was pretty hard to pull off,” he said.
The event started humbly, but this year, he upped it to 200 participants in a 24-hour event at Sir John A. Macdonald.
Computer programming is nothing new for Maybhate, who grew up in the U.K., before moving to Canada. In Grade 4, a classmate of his was using a program called Scratch and he was immediately interested. He then made a simple game using the program and the rest is history.
In Grade 6, he moved to Waterloo and took an online course at the University of Waterloo, followed by a few from Harvard.
Maybhate also has real-life experience in the workplace — even before he’s started university. In the summers of grades 11 and 12, he was working as a software engineering intern and right now, he’s working at Thalmic Labs as a software prototyping intern.
“The main thing is you don’t have any limits. With hardware, you have space limitations, size limitations and size of course,” he said. “Just having that aspect of freedom where everything you can think of you can implement is the most enticing aspect.
“You can use it to actually better someone’s life.”
Maybhate’s main interest going forward is biomathematics, which is the discipline of analyzing biological data to create better medicine.
“I think it’s growing exponentially with the increase of technology being incorporated in our day to day lives,” he said. “Rather than just being a tool, it’s becoming part of our lives.”
While Maybhate, the son of a software quality assurance engineer, had the exposure to computer science at a young age, he says there is a need to make it more accessible.
“One of the major needs right now is to make sure that children are getting that education. They need to know not only how to use things, but how they work.”
To add to his list of qualifications, Maybhate has qualified for the national science fair the past two years.
On top of the Meridian scholarship, Maybhate earned an $80,000 scholarship from Schulich Leaders Scholarships, which awards 50 scholarships up to $100,000 in both Canada and Israel to students in science, technology, engineering and math.
To say Advait Maybhate is an up and coming computer science prodigy would be an understatement.
In fact, he borders on genius.
The 17-year-old, who is attending the University of Waterloo this fall for computer science, made off with nearly $100,000 in scholarships for his studies, leading from work that he did while in high school.
One of those scholarships was a $10,000 chunk of change from Meridian, called the Sean Jackson Scholarship.
While in high school at SJAM, Maybhate took a lead in computer sciences, organizing JAMHacks and JAMHacks II in April 2017 and May 2018, respectively. The events attracted students from across Ontario in hacking challenges.
“The scale was pretty hard to pull off,” he said.
The event started humbly, but this year, he upped it to 200 participants in a 24-hour event at Sir John A. Macdonald.
Computer programming is nothing new for Maybhate, who grew up in the U.K., before moving to Canada. In Grade 4, a classmate of his was using a program called Scratch and he was immediately interested. He then made a simple game using the program and the rest is history.
In Grade 6, he moved to Waterloo and took an online course at the University of Waterloo, followed by a few from Harvard.
Maybhate also has real-life experience in the workplace — even before he’s started university. In the summers of grades 11 and 12, he was working as a software engineering intern and right now, he’s working at Thalmic Labs as a software prototyping intern.
“The main thing is you don’t have any limits. With hardware, you have space limitations, size limitations and size of course,” he said. “Just having that aspect of freedom where everything you can think of you can implement is the most enticing aspect.
“You can use it to actually better someone’s life.”
Maybhate’s main interest going forward is biomathematics, which is the discipline of analyzing biological data to create better medicine.
“I think it’s growing exponentially with the increase of technology being incorporated in our day to day lives,” he said. “Rather than just being a tool, it’s becoming part of our lives.”
While Maybhate, the son of a software quality assurance engineer, had the exposure to computer science at a young age, he says there is a need to make it more accessible.
“One of the major needs right now is to make sure that children are getting that education. They need to know not only how to use things, but how they work.”
To add to his list of qualifications, Maybhate has qualified for the national science fair the past two years.
On top of the Meridian scholarship, Maybhate earned an $80,000 scholarship from Schulich Leaders Scholarships, which awards 50 scholarships up to $100,000 in both Canada and Israel to students in science, technology, engineering and math.
To say Advait Maybhate is an up and coming computer science prodigy would be an understatement.
In fact, he borders on genius.
The 17-year-old, who is attending the University of Waterloo this fall for computer science, made off with nearly $100,000 in scholarships for his studies, leading from work that he did while in high school.
One of those scholarships was a $10,000 chunk of change from Meridian, called the Sean Jackson Scholarship.
While in high school at SJAM, Maybhate took a lead in computer sciences, organizing JAMHacks and JAMHacks II in April 2017 and May 2018, respectively. The events attracted students from across Ontario in hacking challenges.
“The scale was pretty hard to pull off,” he said.
The event started humbly, but this year, he upped it to 200 participants in a 24-hour event at Sir John A. Macdonald.
Computer programming is nothing new for Maybhate, who grew up in the U.K., before moving to Canada. In Grade 4, a classmate of his was using a program called Scratch and he was immediately interested. He then made a simple game using the program and the rest is history.
In Grade 6, he moved to Waterloo and took an online course at the University of Waterloo, followed by a few from Harvard.
Maybhate also has real-life experience in the workplace — even before he’s started university. In the summers of grades 11 and 12, he was working as a software engineering intern and right now, he’s working at Thalmic Labs as a software prototyping intern.
“The main thing is you don’t have any limits. With hardware, you have space limitations, size limitations and size of course,” he said. “Just having that aspect of freedom where everything you can think of you can implement is the most enticing aspect.
“You can use it to actually better someone’s life.”
Maybhate’s main interest going forward is biomathematics, which is the discipline of analyzing biological data to create better medicine.
“I think it’s growing exponentially with the increase of technology being incorporated in our day to day lives,” he said. “Rather than just being a tool, it’s becoming part of our lives.”
While Maybhate, the son of a software quality assurance engineer, had the exposure to computer science at a young age, he says there is a need to make it more accessible.
“One of the major needs right now is to make sure that children are getting that education. They need to know not only how to use things, but how they work.”
To add to his list of qualifications, Maybhate has qualified for the national science fair the past two years.
On top of the Meridian scholarship, Maybhate earned an $80,000 scholarship from Schulich Leaders Scholarships, which awards 50 scholarships up to $100,000 in both Canada and Israel to students in science, technology, engineering and math.