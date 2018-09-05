Sir John A. Macdonald grad Advait Maybhate earns nearly $100K in scholarships

“The main thing is you don’t have any limits. With hardware, you have space limitations, size limitations and size of course,” he said. “Just having that aspect of freedom where everything you can think of you can implement is the most enticing aspect.

“You can use it to actually better someone’s life.”

Maybhate’s main interest going forward is biomathematics, which is the discipline of analyzing biological data to create better medicine.

“I think it’s growing exponentially with the increase of technology being incorporated in our day to day lives,” he said. “Rather than just being a tool, it’s becoming part of our lives.”

While Maybhate, the son of a software quality assurance engineer, had the exposure to computer science at a young age, he says there is a need to make it more accessible.

“One of the major needs right now is to make sure that children are getting that education. They need to know not only how to use things, but how they work.”

To add to his list of qualifications, Maybhate has qualified for the national science fair the past two years.

On top of the Meridian scholarship, Maybhate earned an $80,000 scholarship from Schulich Leaders Scholarships, which awards 50 scholarships up to $100,000 in both Canada and Israel to students in science, technology, engineering and math.