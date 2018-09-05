Bernier sets launch date for new party

OTTAWA — Maxime Bernier claimed Wednesday that he has raised more than $90,000 for his new political venture and says the party he intends to lead will be in place by the time his political rivals return to Ottawa.

In a fundraising email to supporters, the former Conservative MP writes that he is working to complete the requisite Elections Canada forms and develop the party's constitution and platform.

Bernier organizer Martin Masse said about 2,500 people donated to Bernier's cause.

Bernier writes in his message that the donations are "all the more generous" because his team can't issue tax receipts for the donations. Until his party is registered with Elections Canada, donations to Bernier's camp aren't subject to donation limits.

The maverick MP announced Aug. 23 that he was leaving the Conservative party and starting his own political movement, calling his former leader and colleagues "intellectually and morally corrupt" as he slammed the door on his way out.

Bernier said in his email blast that he has spent the past week on the phone with supporters and organizers across the country, calling them "the backbone of the new party's organization."

He also claimed to have received hundreds of letters from supporters and others interested in becoming a candidate under the Bernier banner.

Bernier told supporters his goal is to have the new party up and running by Sept. 17 when the House of Commons returns from its summer break.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day said if Bernier's comments are accurate and his party is registered in two weeks, Bernier could hand two election victories to the governing Liberals by splitting votes on the right — if his party lasts beyond the 2019 election.

Conservatives discuss the Bernier situation "hourly" and most agree that when conservative voters are presented with two options, the vote will be split between Bernier and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Day said.