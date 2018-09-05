Major N.B. parties fall short on gender parity

FREDERICTON — A record number of women are running in the New Brunswick provincial election — but it's still well shy of 50 per cent, especially with the front-running parties.

Nine-three of 241 candidates in the 49 ridings are female.

Only the New Democrats and Green parties hit the 50-per-cent mark for women candidates, while the Liberals are at 39 per cent and the Tories at 29 per cent.

Premier Brian Gallant says his party did get to 50 per cent in ridings without incumbent candidates.