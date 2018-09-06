TORONTO — Police say they're investigating after a suspicious package was delivered to one of Bombardier Inc.'s Toronto facilities.
TORONTO — Bombardier says a suspicious package delivered to one of its Toronto facilities was sent in error.
The transportation company offered no further details on what it called a "misdirected" delivery, but CTV reported the package contained four military-grade guns labelled "property of the U.S. government."
Toronto police say they were called to Bombardier's aerospace facility in a northwest part of the city on Aug. 30 for what they called a "suspicious incident."
Sgt. Jenifferjit Sidhu says police took possession of the package and have determined the incident was non-criminal.
She says the police investigation into the matter has now concluded.
Neither police nor Bombardier would confirm the contents of the package.
By The Canadian Press
