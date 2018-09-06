TORONTO — Police say they're investigating after a suspicious package was delivered to one of Bombardier Inc.'s Toronto facilities.

CTV reports that the package contained four military-grade guns labelled "property of the U.S. government" and that Bombardier received the shipment in error.

Toronto police Sgt. Jenifferjit Sidhu did not confirm the contents of the package, but says police were called to Bombardier's aerospace facility in northwest Toronto on Aug. 30 for a "suspicious incident."

She says police took possession of the package and are still investigating the incident.