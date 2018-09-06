Student reports man grabbed her on way to Kitchener school

KITCHENER — Courtland Avenue Public School says police were contacted after a student reported a man followed her and grabbed her on her way to school Wednesday.
A statement on the school's website from Principal Dudley Brown says the man grabbed the student and tried to take her school bag and phone.
"The student was able to get away and was briefly followed by the man until she reached school property," he said.
The statement describes the suspect as a large bald white man. Police were immediately contacted and anyone with information can contact them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
"We would like to stress that all students are safe and we are proud of the student who notified staff and for seeking the appropriate help," Brown said in the statement. "We encourage you to remind your child(ren) to not speak with strangers and to report anything or anyone that seems suspicious."
