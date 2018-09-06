'Book benches' to be officially unveiled at WPL main branch

Two hand-crafted concrete “book benches” will now grace the outdoor area at the Waterloo Public Library on Albert Street.

Donated by longtime customers Frank and Dolores Steffler, in memory of their parents, Leander and Rose Steffler and John and Mary Ann Dorscht, the benches are shaped as open books and have been embraced by customers and staff alike since their arrival in early summer.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., WPL will host a dedication ceremony at the main library in gratitude to the donors. Library board chair Karen Coviello Scian and Mayor Dave Jaworsky will commemorate the Stefflers’ contribution to the library, as well as the City of Waterloo.