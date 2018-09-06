What's going on here: Victoria Street bridge construction continues in Kitchener, causing ramp and lane closures

Construction of the new bridge on Victoria Street, which is causing closures of lanes and ramps in an around the area, is expected to be completed by December.

The ramp from Highway 85 southbound to Wellington Street eastbound, which has been closed for about 5 months, is expected to remain closed till November 2018, according to Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO). The off ramp's closure along with other closures is causing traffic congestion and forcing drivers to take different exits on Highway 85 South like the Bridgeport ramp.

Communications coordinator in the West Region of Provincial Highways Management in the MTO, Kersondra Hickey, added that framing and concrete being built for the bridge is causing lane and ramp closures in the area. Safety concerns with the construction has also caused the closure of the lanes and ramps.

The slated opening of the Wellington Street ramp is aligned with the opening of the bridge, which has also caused drivers on Victoria Street to take detours to get around the area.