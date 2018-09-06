Cyclists to form human barrier in uptown Waterloo, promoting protected bike lanes

Cyclists will form a human shield tonight in uptown Waterloo.

A group of cyclists, calling themselves People Protected Waterloo Region, plan to line up on King Street in uptown Waterloo, the site of the new segregated bike lanes, forming a human fence in front of the bike lanes.

The cycling community has been upset with the design of the street since it was officially opened earlier this summer. There have been a number of recorded incidents where drivers have either parked or in some cases, driven on the bike lane.

However, both the City of Waterloo and Region of Waterloo stand by the design, saying that drivers will need to learn how to interact.