Singh bans Weir candidacy in 2019 election

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh won't allow scorned MP Erin Weir to run as a New Democrat in the next election.

In a letter to Weir, Singh says he isn't confident the Saskatchewan MP won't repeat the harassing behaviour that got him kicked out of the NDP caucus last spring.

Consequently, Singh says he rejects the MP's request to be readmitted to the NDP caucus and won't approve his candidacy for the 2019 election.

Weir was suspended from the caucus in February after fellow New Democrat Christine Moore sent an email to her caucus colleagues saying she had heard numerous complaints about Weir allegedly harassing staffers.

A subsequent independent investigation upheld several complaints of harassment, which Singh described at the time as a failure to read non-verbal cues in social settings.

However, it was Weir's response to the findings — publicly dismissing one complaint as payback for a policy dispute he had with a member of former leader Tom Mulcair's staff — that got him booted out of caucus permanently in May.

In his letter to Weir, Singh says he isn't satisfied the MP has taken the actions necessary to rectify the damage he did to the NDP's "work of building a safer workplace and party."

"I have not seen evidence of a genuine understanding of how your behaviour needs to change or an expression of regret and remorse for describing sustained findings of harassment as 'trumped up,'" Singh writes.

"I have not seen you take responsibility publicly for very publicly harming the reputations of your former caucus colleagues nor work sincerely at repairing the trust and confidence that was broken. I am not confident that the harassing behaviour will not be repeated."

Singh says his office received this week an email from the president of the union representing staffers working for New Democrat MPs, expressing concern about Weir's request to be reinstated to caucus.