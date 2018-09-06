UW students to vote on the future of fall semester break

A full-week fall break could be in the works at the University of Waterloo, pending a referendum and the university’s approval.

On Oct. 3 and 4, students across the campus will take part in a Federation of Students referendum to determine the future of the fall break at the school.

Currently, there is a pilot project in place that includes an extended Thanksgiving weekend, where there is no class on the two days following the long weekend in an attempt to give students time to prepare for midterms.

Students will vote on three different options for the fall break, which all result in a total of 60 days of class instruction for the term.