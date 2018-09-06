Cops search for armed suspects in St. Catharines, Ont.

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police are searching for armed suspects following a shooting that sent several people to hospital in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara regional police said they were focusing their search on a downtown area of the city west of Toronto, adding that they were dealing with multiple shooting scenes.

"We are actively searching for armed suspects," Const. Phil Gavin tweeted. "This is not an active shooter situation."

Gavin said police were called to the intersection of Church Street and Niagara Street at around 3:45 p.m., and said the nearby intersection of Queenston Street and Geneva Street was also affected.