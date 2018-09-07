Sailor accused of sexual assault in hospital

HALIFAX — A British sailor on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a Halifax woman is in hospital, delaying the trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Darren Smalley and Simon Radford are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in the Warrior Block accommodations at CFB Shearwater.

The trial was scheduled to continue today, but Radford's lawyer David Bright informed Justice Patrick Duncan that his client was in hospital and that surgery appeared "inevitable."

The case was adjourned until Monday, although it's not clear whether Radford will be well enough to continue at that time.