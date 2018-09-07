Fewer people filing for bankruptcy, but the cushion is close for many, trustee argues

New statistics show fewer people are filing for bankruptcy, but a Kitchener-based, licensed insolvency trustee argues there are more individuals moving closer to the line.

Numbers from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy for the 12-month period ending in June show total consumer insolvencies are down two per cent in Ontario, with more than 38,000 Ontario residents having filed a bankruptcy or consumer proposal during that time.

This, despite increasing costs of living and rising interest rates.

“We perhaps thought that would put more of a squeeze on people,” said Wesley Cowan, an insolvency trustee at MNP LTD, the country’s largest insolvency practice.

In a statement released ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday, Cowan said there are many people who are technically insolvent but haven’t sought out debt relief options, and that anticipated interest rate increase in the near future will make it even more difficult for those already struggling to pay their bills.

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of MNP shows that four in 10 (42 per cent) Ontarians are not confident they’ll’ be able to cover all living and family expenses in the next 12 months without going into further debt.

According to a report released by the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario earlier this year, the average Ontario household owed nearly $154,000 in 2016 compared to $119,000 in 2010. As a share of disposable income, household debt reached 171 per cent in 2016 — 21 percentage points higher than 2010 and eight percentage points higher than households in the rest of Canada.

Another recent Ipsos survey asked Canadians how far away each month they were from not being able to pay bills, and that number was about $200 for half the people surveyed, Cowan noted.

The Canadian Payroll Association’s 2018 survey found 44 per cent of working Canadians felt it would be at least somewhat difficult to meet financial obligations if their paycheque was delayed by just a single week. That finding was down from 47 per cent in 2017, however, contradicting the positive gain, the association says the percentage of respondents who reported feeling at least somewhat overwhelmed by debt increased to 40 per cent nationally, up from 35 per cent last year.

“The economy is still buoyant, said Cowan. “But it’s concerning we’re running that close to the line. People have jobs and are able to service their debts, and so that’s a good sign, but we’re certainly seeing indicators of the fact that there’s a lot of debt out there.”