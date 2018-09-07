Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky concerned about Kraus Flooring layoffs

The Mayor of Waterloo is deeply concerned about the future of Kraus Flooring after nearly 200 employees were laid off on Thursday.

According to the employee's union, the workers were told that they were not to come to work on Friday and they were not sure when — or if — they would be back to work.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he's troubled by the layoffs and the lack of notice that was given to the city.

"It's not unusual for companies to give us a heads up when there are significant changes in staffing levels," said Jaworsky, who visited the plant on Northfield Drive on Friday.

Jaworsky visited with employees outside of the plant, trying to find more information. He said he was struck by the employees' loyalty to the company.

"The people that I talked to ranged from 17 to 30 years working at Kraus," said Jaworsky. "They're not only loyal to the company, but they're loyal to each other as well."

In 2012, during the housing crash in the U.S., Kraus was purchased by American holdings company Hilco Global. After the purchase, employees agreed to a $1 per hour pay cut in order to keep the plant operational.

As for the outlook with the affected employees, Jaworsky said he's hopeful they will land on their feet if the layoff is permanent.

"These are the types of people that companies look for," said Jaworsky. "They're skilled and they are loyal."