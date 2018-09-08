No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, one of two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each that were up for grabs was claimed by ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 14 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.

By The Canadian Press