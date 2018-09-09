Dash cam video shows terrifying crash on Highway 85 in Waterloo

Dramatic dash cam footage captured a collision that caused a closure of Highway 85 for hours last week.
The video, taken from a car travelling northbound, shows the moment a vehicle crosses over the median from the southbound lanes to collide head-on with a vehicle travelling southbound.
A cause of the crash has not yet been determined and all involved escaped with non life-threatening injuries.
