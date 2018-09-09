Woman charged with assaulting border officer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. officials say a Kitchener, Ont., woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a border officer at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the woman allegedly attempted to enter the U.S. to visit the Niagara Falls State Park on Sept. 2.

The office says the woman was denied entry into the U.S. because of alleged past behaviour while crossing the border.

It alleges the woman then threatened to punch a border officer and then slapped the officer in the face.