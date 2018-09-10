Marlena Books, started by University of Waterloo students, aims to improve reading experience for dementia patients

When Rachel Thompson saw her grandmother, an avid reader, having trouble reading due to the effects of her dementia, she brought it upon herself to find a solution.

Coupled with her senior research project as a health sciences student at the University of Waterloo, Thompson founded Marlena Books, a company aimed at providing adaptive books for dementia patients to read.,

"Our grandmother has lived with dementia for over 12 years now; she was an avid reader," said Thompson. "As her dementia progressed, she stopped reading, and we kind if attributed that to her dementia diagnosis, until one day we saw her reading aloud, and it wasn't that she couldn't read, it's just that she wasn't able to read traditional books. After we looked for people with dementia online and we couldn't find any, I paired that kind of drive to create books for her with my senior research project at the University of Waterloo."

Thompson and her sister, Karen, were on hand at Saint Luke's Place in Cambridge on Thurs. Sept 9 to explain the scope and premise of the company.

Saint Luke's, a residential long-term care home for seniors, hosted the event as part of National Read a Book Day.

Thompson says that Marlena Books' main motivation at the beginning was to help her grandmother, but it has evolved to all the people that they get to work with and see.

"The books are laid out in a way that makes reading easy for individuals with dementia: a combination of a research-based layout, which allows individuals to track through eye tracking, to move through the book in a sequential way that makes it easier to read, and there's less text, so it's not as overwhelming," said Thompson.

There are prompts, thicker pages for dexterity issues, larger fonts and more spaces for those who have visual impairments. Also, Thompson says, mature stories with mature imaging are used to try and appeal to the older audience as, often, patients are given children's books to read, which aren't the most appealing.

Thompson started the company, which operates out of the Velocity Garage in the Tannery Building in Kitchener, in late 2015 before making it a full-time role in 2016. The name 'Marlena Books' was coined by combining the names of Thompson's grandmothers, Helena and Marilyn.