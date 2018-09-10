Police still looking for Kitchener man who left home in November 2017

Police still looking for Kitchener man who went missing in November 2017

News 02:31 PM by Namish Modi Waterloo Chronicle

A year after he left Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police say they're still looking for Yoseph Birhanu-Baynesagn. 

The 23-year-old man left his home in late Nov. 2017. He called his family shortly after and said he was in the Toronto area. Police say there is concern for Birhanu-Baynesagn's well-being. 

He is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

