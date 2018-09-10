Police search for missing 21-year-old Waterloo man

Waterloo Regional Police are looking Arvind Ravi, who left his Waterloo home on Sept 6, 2018 and travelled to the St. Catharines and Niagara Falls area.
The 21-year-old man is described as 5-foot-5 and 161 pounds with black hair while his beard has recently been shaved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
MISSING: Arvind RAVI, 21, who left his Waterloo home Sept. 6, 2018 & travelled to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls area. There is concern for his well-being. Described as 5'5" tall, 161 lbs, black hair. He recently shaved his beard. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. pic.twitter.com/4K2eht1Gth
— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 10, 2018
