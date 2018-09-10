Police search for missing 21-year-old Waterloo man

News 03:05 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police are looking Arvind Ravi, who left his Waterloo home on Sept 6, 2018 and travelled to the St. Catharines and Niagara Falls area. 

The 21-year-old man is described as 5-foot-5 and 161 pounds with black hair while his beard has recently been shaved. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

