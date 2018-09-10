Fog advisory issued for Waterloo Region, could make for tough Tuesday morning commute

There are expected to be areas with near zero visibility as a fog advisory was issued for Kitchener, Cambridge and the entire Region of Waterloo on Monday afternoon.

Areas of dense fog are expected to form Monday night as the Tuesday morning commute, particularly in rural areas are expected to be affected.

Visibility will likely to be reduced to 250 metres as a moist airmass remains over South Ontario in the wake of remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon.

The fog advisory is also in effect for Southern Wellington County and Northern Wellington County.