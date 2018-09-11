Dad worries about French immersion for his child

School boards and employers in Alberta have offered French immersion programs in areas such as Fort McMurray in order to retain immigrant employees, she said from Ottawa.

"You start to realize how the changing demographic is solidifying that Canadian value, that being bilingual is important."

While demand for French immersion programs has traditionally been highest in Eastern Canada, their popularity is gaining in the West, and Yukon and the Northwest Territories are now also pushing to recruit teachers, Thibault said. She said Quebec, usually a target of recruiters, is dealing with its own shortage of French educators.

Some Canadian school districts use lottery systems to accept students, while others cap the number of students they'll take or provide time-limited online registration, as is the case in Ontario, she said.

"You can imagine within 10 minutes classes are full and you may have gotten one kid in and not their sibling. So there's those what we call 'crazy' systems."

Federal funding of $31 million announced earlier this year for provinces and territories to recruit French immersion teachers is allowing jurisdictions to co-operate instead of compete with each other, Thibault said.

She said she participated in a meeting of Canadian education ministers in June when they expressed concerns and discussed strategies.

"One was looking at increasing the pool of teachers, not just stealing from each other," she said.

Other ways to recruit teachers included high schools identifying students who could train as teachers, removing barriers for those wanting to move between jurisdictions to teach French, and using technology to deliver programs differently, Thibault said.

"To me, those are good signs that everybody's aware of the challenges they're facing. Everybody's having a similar scenario, even though it's more acute in some provinces than others."

British Columbia's recruitment challenges have been exacerbated by a Supreme Court of Canada decision in November 2016, when smaller class sizes were restored, requiring more teachers in all subjects.

Education Minister Rob Fleming travelled to France and Belgium earlier this year to recruit teachers.

The Education Ministry said so far in 2018, it has certified 15 people from France to work in B.C., and 12 of the certifications came after Fleming's trip.

Another eight applications received from France this year are being processed for those who completed a teacher education program there, Fleming said.

The applicants would require further training in B.C. before being qualified to teach, unless they can demonstrate proficiency in the provincial curriculum, the minister said.

"The Ministry of Education doesn't usually fund seats that are in post-secondary institutions but we'll be looking to do more of that," Fleming said of the province's initiatives.

His ministry will be sending a delegation to Ottawa this fall to determine details of the federal funding, Fleming said.

"It's an evolving sign of the Canadian identity," he said of the popularity of a bilingual education.

Nearly one in 10 students in B.C., or about 58,000, are in French-immersion programs.

— Follow @CamilleBains1 on Twitter.

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press