Have your say on arts and culture in Waterloo Region

TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener is once again hosting a lively conversation on arts and culture in Waterloo Region.

A “Cultural Exchange 7.0” will be held in the atrium on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Local candidates from Wards 9 and 10, as well as those running for regional chair and Kitchener mayor, have been invited to discuss how best to support the local arts and culture scene. Members of the general public are welcome to attend, as are members of cultural organizations and institutions.

“It’s very important to engage with our elected officials at the local level,” said David Marskell, TheMuseum’s CEO. “This is not intended to be a debate; it’s an opportunity for candidates to share their views so the general public can better understand their position.”