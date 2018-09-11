Waterloo Ward 2 candidate: John McCarthy

Why should the public vote for you?

My wife Jane and I have lived in Waterloo most of our lives and we’ve been in Ward 2 (Laurelwood) for 25 years. Our two kids, Ethan and Eryn were raised here.

Why should the public vote for John McCarthy? My answer is that while I love Waterloo, I disagree with the way we the citizens are being ignored by those running the city. Recent events in Ward 2 and in Waterloo as a whole, have convinced me to represent you by running for City Council this October. Lately many residents like myself, have been moved to “fight” city hall because of decisions being imposed upon their neighbourhoods. Whether it be new developments and sprawl, ever increasing and new taxes or changes to Waterloo Park to fulfill years old plans, the electorate is not being listened to. I am not an “insider” like some of my opponents. City Hall needs fewer insiders and a fresh perspective. Otherwise we’re facing more of the same without new ideas.

Communication is a big part of my platform but there are other issues. We’re going to be asked to pay more in taxes again. Is there a plan to reduce costs? I will insist on it! There are many other matters coming up and I promise to consult with you about these before voting. The annual Ezra Street party, transportation, urban sprawl and 5 apartment buildings on Columbia Street are just a few.

So, what will I do differently? For starters I won’t just rubber stamp. I will vote thoughtfully with the citizens of Waterloo in mind. I will attend all information sessions in Ward 2. As an outsider, my only allegiance is to you. I am not in this race for the paycheque. Consequently, I will donate $5000 each year, from my councillors’ salary to charities/groups with ties to Ward 2. I am running so that I can try to alleviate some of the frustration that thousands of Waterlooites have faced. I’ve been there. Ward 2 needs a different viewpoint. Vote for me. Let me represent you and your family in Ward 2.