Energy, financials and materials weigh on TSX

TORONTO — The influential materials, energy and financial sectors were lower in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.38 points at 16,028.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.34 points at 25,870.41. The S&P 500 index was down 0.35 of a point at 2,876.78, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.30 points at 7,919.86.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.09 cents US compared with an average of 75.97 cents US on Monday.