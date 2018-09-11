Fletcher takes helm of Manitoba Party

OTTAWA — A Manitoba MLA and former federal cabinet minister is taking a page from Maxime Bernier's playbook and becoming the leader of a new party.

Steven Fletcher has taken over the leadership of the Manitoba Party after finding himself on the outs with the federal and provincial Tories.

Fletcher said there will be more than one person in his caucus and there are many others already involved — but won't reveal their identities, only saying it is "a group of people that is impressive."

He said the main focus of his party will be fighting the provincial government's plan to introduce a carbon tax later this year.

Fletcher was a Conservative MP for 11 years before losing his Winnipeg seat to the Liberals in 2015. He spent five of those years as a minister of state in Stephen Harper's cabinet.

In 2016, he won a seat as a Tory in Manitoba's provincial election, but was removed from caucus one year later after publicly breaking the party line on a number of issues. He now sits as an independent.

Fletcher has repeatedly slammed a carbon tax as bad public policy and argues Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister doesn't have a mandate to introduce a carbon tax. His stance is in line with the policy of the federal Conservatives.

However the federal party he once represented decided over the summer not to allow Fletcher to run for them again in the next federal election.

After the rejection, Fletcher said he considered joining the party Bernier has vowed to create in the wake of his high-profile, and acrimonious split from the federal Tories last month. Fletcher said he opted instead to stay in provincial politics and lead a party that he hopes one day may be tied to Bernier's political movement.

"I don't know what Maxime is doing, but depending on what he has to say when he launches his party, we may be the sister to his party," said Fletcher.