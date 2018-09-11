Waterloo Ward 3 candidate: Kim Eckel

I am not a politician, I am a business woman. I have been in independent business for 30+ years and the skills I have learned can be applied to council. In business you know the value of a dollar and a customer. Council seems to have forgotten both of these.

When I talk to people they know they have to pay taxes as services are not free but they do expect some transparency and accountability in how these dollars are spent.That seems to be missing.

The traffic circles built in ward 3 cost $225,000. These calming circles were supposed to slow traffic but failed.These changes were opposed by the residents they knew these would not work. The Councillor in ward 3 supported this project instead of supporting

the residents. My role will be to represent you as the voter and provide honest straightforward representation of your wishes. My loyalty is to Ward 3.

Imagine what we could have done with the money from conservation meadows? We could add security lighting or a basketball court in the Sunnydale area? We could have looked at a splash pad being added to Lakeshore. We could have discussed with the region for extra policing to help with the traffic issues in conservation meadows.

These would be common sense solutions for Lakeshore not pie in the sky dreams that go against what the community wants or needs.

We have some serious issues coming up like the proposed developments of 84 stacked townhouses for the corner of Westmount Road and Northfield Road. What impact will this have to traffic and the neighborhood?You will need a strong voice at council to represent you and I would like the privilege of being your voice.

On Oct. 22, please vote Kim Eckel. Remember it's your voice, your vote!