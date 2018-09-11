Waterloo Ward 7 candidate: Elizabeth Sproule

I want to serve as a councillor for Ward 7 because I know I have the commitment and skills to put the interest of residents first.

Waterloo has been my home for 28 years. My spouse Peter Haney and I have raised 3 children here. My community involvement began with my kids’ education. Since then I have served for many years on numerous boards such as Community Justice Initiatives, Child Witness Centre, The Centre In The Square Inc. and Carizon Family and Community Services - because I care about my community and its needs. This community involvement has given me many different perspectives which I can bring to my role as councillor.

I am a lawyer by profession, have training in mediation, and can contribute over 20 years of experience in governance, advocacy, and decision making. I am committed to encouraging growth and development, responsible fiscal management, and using my professional skills to scrutinize City Council business. I strongly believe that new ways of doing things should always be explored, whether it is for the purpose of getting better value for tax dollars or improving the way Council communicates and engages the community. Important decisions have to be made about our community’s future. Residents should have confidence that all the relevant facts have been heard and considered, and that every decision made is reasonable and in their best interest – whether the decision is about property development or modes of transportation. Individual voices matter and should be part of the process. Fair treatment and good representation is what I am about. This will always be my bottom line.