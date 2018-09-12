Ng's challenge: get firms to look beyond US

The Asia-Pacific and EU deals will open up access to a billion potential customers, but getting small businesses to explore those markets won't be easy. Only about 11 or 12 per cent of smaller Canadian firms are currently exporting their goods or services abroad, she said.

"We have a low number of SMEs that are exporting right now," said Ng, who worked in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office before winning a 2017 byelection.

"We need to do better."

She said she knows from her own experience that small business owners are often too busy running their day-to-day operations to figure out how to get access to a new, faraway market. Ng grew up in a small, family business and, later on in her career, said she worked with startups and small companies.

Liberal and Conservative governments have made considerable efforts in recent years to get more of Canada's small- and medium-sized companies to pursue new opportunities outside North America.

For most business owners, however, the massive American market — with its proximity, familiar regulatory environment and common language — has been more than enough.

Dennis Darby, president and CEO of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, said uncertainty related to the country's largest trading partnership has "magnified the need for us to look beyond the U.S."

The new trade agreements are helpful, but he recommends the government streamline access for SMEs to its current services. Even with that, patience will be needed, he said.

"This is going to take a significant amount of effort, I'd say, over the next decade to really take advantage of these two big trade agreements," Darby said, referring to the CPTPP and CETA.

Dan Kelly, president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said after the 2007-08 financial crisis there was a "noticeable uptick" in the number of smaller firms that pursued trade beyond the then-struggling U.S. market. The U.S. rebound, however, has led more businesses to revert back to what's easiest — the giant market right next door.

He suggests Ottawa focus on a facilitating role by helping provide fresh ideas and building up capability for firms to take advantage of trade deals like the CPTPP and CETA.

But a government can only do so much, Kelly said.

"There is a natural limit to export promotion and we need to be conscious of that," he said.

"Nobody starts exporting to Japan or to Lithuania because the government tells them it's a good thing."

Kelly and Darby say they're encouraged by the government's decision to expand Ng's portfolio to emphasize export promotion.

Conservative MP Blake Richards, the parliamentary critic for small business, export promotion and tourism, said it's "laudable" the government's made export promotion clear cabinet responsibility.

But he argued the federal Liberals have, at the same time, made it more difficult for small businesses to explore foreign markets because of competitiveness challenges at home — from regulations to the tax burden. Richards pointed to the federal carbon tax as an example.

"It's great to say we want to help give this opportunity to promote ourselves, but the other actions you're seeing don't match up with that," Richards said.

Follow @AndyBlatchford on Twitter

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press