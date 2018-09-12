Seven years later: Is Waterloo's rental housing bylaw effective?

Kolednik, who works as a real estate agent, said he’s in favour of scrapping or at least completely modifying the current rental housing bylaw.

“I’ve personally seen clients avoid purchasing in Waterloo and invest in Kitchener or invest in another area s a result of the rental bylaw because of the absurd steps one has to go through to get a licence. The city wants to spin this as a safety issue and show that they care for the students, but this (is) nothing more than a money grab,” said Kolednik.

The program, which created $6,371,459 in revenue between 2011 and 2016, is operated on a cost-recovery basis. If there is a surplus, it is put into a reserve fund to cover unforeseen costs within that program.

In St. Catharines, city council recently decided, after about a year of study, not to go forward with a similar rental housing bylaw after complaints from both landlords and tenants.

“The negative effects of the rental housing bylaw have already started to occur even before being passed,” said St. Catharines Coun. Mike Britton in the St. Catharines Standard.

Waterloo mayoral candidate Kelly Steiss said she understands the need for safe and reliable living spaces for students, but she is concerned about the costs accrued.

“What I have heard from landlords (of small homes used as rental properties) is that the bylaw is expensive and unfair. What I have heard from students (specifically through the student unions) is that we need to make sure that the student housing that is being offered to students is safe and ready for them when they arrive in our city,” said Steiss, adding that it’s common for highrise student rentals to be incomplete when the school year comes around.

“It sounds to me that there still might be challenges with the bylaw that need to be figured out so we can achieve a balance of landlord and tenant rights and protections."

There was a program review that took place at the end of 2017, where minor changes were made and landlords were consulted.