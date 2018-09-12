Waterloo Ward 2 candidate: Janice Moore

Why should the public vote for you?

I was born in Cambridge, Ontario, moving to Waterloo about 30 years ago.

I received my diploma at Wilfrid Laurier University in accounting in October of 1990 and earned my designation as a Chartered Accountant in December of 1991.

Over the course of the last 30 years, I have worked in the business sector as an accountant. I kept myself well educated in day to day accounting and taxation. I will bring this expertise with me to council.

I believe that politicians should be engaged and invested in their community and I am certainly that.

I began my volunteer work, in support of my wonderful son’s involvement in school and sports. I volunteered in his sports not for profit club, in our Ward, as well as at City Hall. As your councillor I want to ensure two things. That I continue to volunteer and contribute to my city, and that, as a city, we have in place the framework to facilitate others to do the same.

Serving on many committees for the City of Waterloo has afforded me a wealth of board experience. I was the chair of the Recreation and Leisure Advisory Committee and the Cash Grants Committee. I am currently on the City of Waterloo Active Transportation Committee, helping to shape our city into an active city, accessible to all. Serving on city committees has given me considerable insight into how City Hall works. It’s also shown me that city staff, council and citizens – working together in a spirit of collaboration – can make great decisions.

I’ve seen, first hand, what great results can be achieved when we get residents, politicians and City Hall staff working hard and respectfully, together. I’ve done it in my professional life and my life as a volunteer. Now, it’s time for me to step up and continue that collaboration on City Council.

I want to represent Ward 2 on Waterloo’s City Council. I have the time. I have the experience. I have the energy. And I have the desire to make a difference.