Driver in Waterloo accused of striking officer with vehicle

News 11:24 AM by Namish Modi Waterloo Chronicle

A 54-year-old man has been charged with several offences after allegedly hitting a police officer with his car on Tuesday morning. 

At 9:30 a.m. on Highpoint Ave. in Waterloo, police say the man refused to stop at a traffic stop and hit the police officer. 

Police added that the driver was arrested in a nearby driveway and charged with several offences including Impaired & Dangerous of a Motor Vehicle, Flight From Police, and Assault with a Weapon. 

 

 

Driver in Waterloo accused of striking officer with vehicle

Driver in Waterloo accused of striking officer with vehicle

News 11:24 AM by Namish Modi Waterloo Chronicle

A 54-year-old man has been charged with several offences after allegedly hitting a police officer with his car on Tuesday morning. 

At 9:30 a.m. on Highpoint Ave. in Waterloo, police say the man refused to stop at a traffic stop and hit the police officer. 

Police added that the driver was arrested in a nearby driveway and charged with several offences including Impaired & Dangerous of a Motor Vehicle, Flight From Police, and Assault with a Weapon. 

 

 

Driver in Waterloo accused of striking officer with vehicle

Driver in Waterloo accused of striking officer with vehicle

News 11:24 AM by Namish Modi Waterloo Chronicle

A 54-year-old man has been charged with several offences after allegedly hitting a police officer with his car on Tuesday morning. 

At 9:30 a.m. on Highpoint Ave. in Waterloo, police say the man refused to stop at a traffic stop and hit the police officer. 

Police added that the driver was arrested in a nearby driveway and charged with several offences including Impaired & Dangerous of a Motor Vehicle, Flight From Police, and Assault with a Weapon. 

 

 