Bryan Larkin re-appointed as Waterrloo Region's top cop

Tom Galloway, Chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board, announced today that Police Chief Bryan Larkin has been reappointed for a second term, extending his contract into 2023.

“On behalf of all the members of the Police Services Board, I am delighted to extend Chief Larkin’s appointment for another term,” said Tom Galloway, Board Chair. “Chief Larkin has proven to be a true leader with a passion for policing excellence and a strong commitment to public safety. He has been an invaluable member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service and we look forward to working with him as he leads the service into 2023.”

Chief Larkin began his policing career with the Waterloo Regional Police Service in 1991, working as a front-line constable assigned to Division 1 in Kitchener and rising to the rank of superintendent of Central Division. Among his several high-ranking positions, he also served as executive officer to the chief of police. Prior to becoming chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, he served as deputy chief and chief for the Guelph Police Service.

During his tenure as chief of police, Chief Larkin has volunteered his time with national and provincial policing organizations, as well as several local community groups. He is an active member of the Canadian and Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police, currently serving the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police as past president. He also represents the OACP on the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation and is the co-chair of the Provincial Police Joint Health and Safety Committee. Chief Larkin also serves as the co-chair on the CACP Drug Advisory Committee and is a member of the Board for Nutrition for Learning and a member of the United Way Campaign Cabinet for Waterloo Region Communities.