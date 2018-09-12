Man charged following alleged stabbing

News 01:58 PM The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing in the city's northwest.

Officers say a 50-year-old man died after being found with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon.

They allege a 20-year-old man drove away from the scene and was found by police on Highway 401.

They say he was then taken to hospital.

Police say the 20-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Friday.

By The Canadian Press

Man charged following alleged stabbing

News 01:58 PM The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing in the city's northwest.

Officers say a 50-year-old man died after being found with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon.

They allege a 20-year-old man drove away from the scene and was found by police on Highway 401.

They say he was then taken to hospital.

Police say the 20-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Friday.

By The Canadian Press

Man charged following alleged stabbing

News 01:58 PM The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing in the city's northwest.

Officers say a 50-year-old man died after being found with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon.

They allege a 20-year-old man drove away from the scene and was found by police on Highway 401.

They say he was then taken to hospital.

Police say the 20-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Friday.

By The Canadian Press