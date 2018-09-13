Darryl Sittler, Nik Antropov, Darcy Tucker will be special guests as Rogers reveals details of hockey festival in Kitchener

Former Maple Leafs Darryl Sittler, Nik Antropov, and Darcy Tucker will be on hand and part of Rogers Hometown Hockey, which will be broadcasting from Kitchener on Oct. 7.

Canadian pop band The Pursuit of Happiness will also perform during the viewing party as fans can watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Chicago Blackhawks on the big screen as the fifth season of Hometown Hockey kicks off.

The festival will take place Oct. 5-7 at Kitchener City Hall, during the 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest.

On Oct. 5, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct 6., it will run from noon to 6 p.m, while the viewing party on Oct. 7 will be at Kitchener City Hall.