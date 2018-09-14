RECALLS: Compliments brand chili powder, RIDGID vacuums, Rad Cat pet food, plus more on this week's list

Here is our weekly round up of current product recalls. For more details on each, please click on links. Don't forget to check back next week for new items.

FOOD

Compliments brand chili powder – La Cie McCormick Canada is recalling 155g packages of Compliments brand chili powder from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. The affected products are labelled "BB/MA 2020 MA 26".

Lonely God brand Potato Rice Chips – Lonely God brand is recalling the 70g packages of Potato Rice Chips (Barbecue Flavor) due to the presence of undeclared milk on the label.

Rad Cat Raw Diet Pet Food – Radagast Pet Food, Inc. is recalling several varieties of Rad Cat Raw Diet pet food sold from June 2017 to July 2018. The recalled pet food may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and there is risk of cross contamination and illness after handling the pet food.

APPLIANCES

RIDGID NXT 6 and 9 gallon wet/dry vacuum cleaners – Emerson Electric Canada Limited is recalling the 6-gallon (model HD06000) and 9-gallon (model HD09000) models of the RIDGID NXT wet/dry vacuum cleaners. The on/off switch can be dislodged or pulled out from the vacuum motor cover. Doing so while the vacuum is in use could expose the user to energised wiring connectors and pose a potential shock hazard.

BlueStar and Big Chill oven ranges – Prizer-Painter Stove Works, Inc. is recalling several models from the BlueStar and Big Chill lines of free-standing ranges and one line of gas-powered ovens. Use of the convection oven fan during pre-heating or broiling can cause accumulated gas to ignite, posing a burn hazard to consumers when the oven door is opened.

Sunbeam linear fire table tempered glass – Jay Trends Inc. recalling the tempered glass of the Sunbeam linear fire table with the model #9710 (click for serial numbers affected). The tempered glass pane may break or shatter unexpectedly into small pieces, posing the risk of laceration injuries to consumers.

CHILDREN'S PRODUCTS